Experts rank the keto diet as the worst – what is it, and what is ‘keto flu’?

Experts have ranked the KETO diet as the worst to try this year.

Its premise is that in order to lose weight, you should eat no more than one banana per day.

Keto dieters avoid carbohydrates like bread, pasta, potatoes, and rice.

Cake, pastries, biscuits, and popcorn are all strictly prohibited.

Instead, the keto diet emphasizes healthy fats and protein, which are the other two major food groups.

For example, a low-carb dinner could be a chicken avocado salad with spinach.

It causes the body to enter a state known as “ketosis,” in which it uses fat for energy. Ketosis occurs when the body is starved or fasted.

While it may cause a person to lose weight, there is little evidence that this is due to carbohydrate restriction rather than simply eating healthier or consuming fewer calories.

The ketogenic diet has a number of drawbacks, one of which is the “keto flu.”

To determine “the best of 2022,” US News ranked 40 diets based on input from a panel of diet, nutrition, and health experts.

The Mediterranean diet is ranked first, while the keto diet is ranked 38th.

Only the Dukan and GAPS diets are deemed to be worse.

It received a 2 out of 5 rating from the experts and was ranked last in almost every category except short-term weight loss results.

The low-carb diet is a good way to lose weight quickly and effectively.

While this sounds appealing, experts warn that just because something works in the short term does not mean it’s a good idea in the long run.

“Everything we know about long-term health is fundamentally at odds with this diet,” said one expert.

“Any diet that recommends snacking on bacon can’t be taken seriously as a healthy way to eat,” one person said.

Another person stated that the keto diet is “nutritionally unbalanced and likely difficult for most people to stick with long-term, which means that any weight loss will almost certainly be regained.”

Unless you seriously believe you can eliminate carbs from your diet forever, any diet that is difficult to stick to is unlikely to produce long-term results.

Some experts on the panel would consider this “dangerous.”

Carbohydrates contain fiber, which has been linked to a lower risk of bowel cancer and other diseases.

Fibre, ironically, is also thought to aid weight loss by keeping the gut moving and providing a feeling of fullness after eating.

Potato skins, wholegrain bread and breakfast cereals, brown rice, and wholewheat flour are all good options.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.