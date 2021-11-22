Experts reveal 11 health hacks, ranging from treating depression with chocolate to preventing heart disease with ketchup.

YOUR BREAKFAST CUP OF TEA MIGHT JUST SAVE YOUR LIFE.

According to experts, drinking tea and coffee can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 25%.

People who drank two or three cups of coffee per day had a lower risk of stroke.

Both drinks are high in caffeine and plant chemicals called flavonoids, which boost blood flow to the brain, reduce inflammation, and attack rogue proteins, according to Chinese scientists.

The survey’s findings are based on a 15-year study of 365,682 British people aged 50 to 74.

We take a look at what else you might have in your kitchen cabinet that can help you stay healthy.

Tomatoes contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage and may reduce the risk of heart disease, which is banned by Premier League football managers.

It also appears to lower ‘bad’ cholesterol, according to a Finnish study that claimed volunteers’ cholesterol dropped after eating extra ketchup for a few weeks.

Tomato puree or canned tomatoes may be preferable because they contain less sugar.

Separate studies have also suggested that lycopene may protect against prostate cancer.

THESE TINY jars could be crucial to your overall health.

Turmeric is said to lower the risk of cancer.

A daily tea-spoon of cinnamon, according to research published in Diabetes Care, can help people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar.

A teaspoon of dried oregano has the same amount of cancer-fighting antioxidants as a cup of broccoli.

Girls who eat peanut butter may have a lower risk of developing breast cancer later in life.

Girls who ate peanut butter or nuts on a regular basis from the age of nine to fifteen were less likely to develop benign or non-cancerous breast disease by the age of thirty, according to a study published in the journal Breast Cancer Research and Treatment.

Breast cancer risk is increased by benign breast disease.

DARK CHOCOLATE CAN HELP YOU FIGHT DEPRESSION BY IMPROVING YOUR MOOD.

According to a 2019 study conducted by University College London, those who reported eating dark chocolate in two 24-hour periods were 70% less likely to experience depression symptoms than those who had not.

Flavonoids are found in dark chocolate and are thought to help prevent cancer and improve mood.

According to new research, coffee drinkers are less susceptible to Covid-19.

According to researchers at Northwestern University in Chicago, those who consumed one cup of coffee per day had a 10% lower risk of contracting the virus.

Tea didn’t have the same effect, which researchers believe is due to coffee’s higher caffeine content or compounds that aren’t found in tea.



