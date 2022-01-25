Experts reveal six winter vehicle inspections to perform before embarking on a journey.

Six winter vehicle inspections to perform before embarking on a journey, according to car experts.

With snow and heavy rain predicted for next week, drivers should make sure their vehicles are up to the task.

With more than a month of winter left, it’s critical for drivers to make sure their vehicles are safe to drive.

Especially since Glasgow is expected to receive snow and heavy rain next week, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

Car accidents are more common in the winter months, according to research, and they are significantly more common in Glasgow than Edinburgh.

READ MORE — Lidl customers praise a £1.50 item that “could help a lot of people” on a budget

Simple checks, such as checking your battery and cleaning your lights, can help you avoid getting into serious trouble while driving.

Fortunately, the experts at Go Shorty, a vehicle insurance company, have compiled a list of six winter vehicle inspections that every driver should perform.

Here are some things you can do to make sure your car is ready for the road this winter.

When the weather turns cold, make sure your battery is in good working order.

Make sure your battery isn’t leaking.

You can also hire a professional to examine your battery.

You don’t want to be stranded in the winter with a car that won’t start.

If you live in a particularly cold climate, make sure your engine doesn’t freeze up.

Using a 50/50 mixture of water and antifreeze as your engine coolant is an effective way to keep your engine safe from the elements.

Rain, snow, and ice reduce road adhesion, making slipping and sliding more likely.

In the winter, it’s critical to make sure your tires have enough tread depth.

In the winter, a depth of 3mm is recommended rather than the usual 1.6mm.

Check to see if your lights are clear and clean.

Check that all of your bulbs are working and that your headlights are properly aligned.

In the winter, visibility is low, so make sure your lights are turned on.

Windscreen chips are possible.

Short summary of Infosurhoy