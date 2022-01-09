Experts reveal where you’re most likely to catch Covid – see the full list

Experts reveal where you’re most likely to catch Covid – the full list is below.

Experts have warned that going to the store is the most likely way to contract Covid, and have released a list of the most contagious activities.

Outdoor sports were the second highest spreader after shopping, according to a government-led study based on the daily activities of 10,000 people.

This could be due to “social activities” associated with sports as well as the physical activity itself, according to SAGE’s Virus Watch Study.

Pubs and restaurants are the next most infectious places to visit, followed by taking public transportation.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Shopping for groceries, on the other hand, has the highest risk of contracting Covid, with shoppers being 2.2 times more likely to become ill.

Between September and November of last year, people who used public transportation or went to hospitality venues were 1.3 times more likely to test positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, according to the study, outdoor sports have a risk level of 1.36 percent.

It was also discovered that people who were required to leave their homes for work were more likely to contract Covid than those who were not.

Researchers couldn’t find any reliable information on the risks of going to the movies, concerts, nightclubs, or sporting events.

Visiting a local beautician, hairdresser, or barber was the same.

The study’s data was gathered before Omicron became the most common variant in the United Kingdom.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that the United Kingdom would “get through this wave” without additional restrictions.

The UK Covid cases fell for the second day in a row, indicating that the Omicron storm is subsiding.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in London — Omicron’s starting point — has also decreased.

For the second day in a row, the number of people infected with the virus and requiring ventilation in England’s hospitals fell.

Inside Downing Street, hopes are growing that by the end of the month, all Plan B curbs will be removed and Britain will be able to resume normalcy.