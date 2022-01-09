Experts say Covid is ‘nearing a peak across England as cases fall outside of London,’ proving doomsayers wrong.

According to official records, daily infections in the South East, East of England, and London have started to decline as of January 8.

All other regions are still seeing an increase in cases, but at a much slower rate than before.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Last month, experts predicted that up to 75,000 more Britons could die from Covid this winter, with 175,000 hospital admissions between December 1, 2021, and April 30, 2022.

However, according to Prof Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia and a WHO adviser, cases appear to be slowing down across the country.

“I think it’s beginning to look quite hopeful,” he told The Telegraph, “but we’ve been here before.”

“Fortunately, the worst-case scenarios discussed by SAGE modellers before Christmas aren’t coming to pass.

“I believe the [number of hospitalizations and deaths]will be far lower than the worst-case scenarios discussed before Christmas.”

“We peaked at around 3,800 – 4,000 hospitalizations per day in England a year ago, on average, but we’ll probably peak around 2,000 this winter.”

It comes as government-commissioned modellers admitted that the new strain’s winter deaths would be “substantially” lower than expected, owing to the strain’s lower lethality, according to Mail Online.

The original models were created by Dr. Nick Davies and his team at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, assuming Omicron was equally lethal to the Delta strain.

“We now know that does not appear to be the case, as people with Omicron are ending up in hospitals, but they are not requiring critical care [to the same extent as Delta],” he said.

“The death toll will plummet [in comparison to initial projections].”

“It’s clear that our understanding…,” he added.

