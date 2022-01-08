Experts say Omicron offers hope for future coexistence with a cold-like version of Covid.

Experts say Omicron offers hope for living alongside a cold-like version of Covid in the future.

According to Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) and a University of Warwick professor, “we’re not quite there yet,” but Omicron could be “the first ray of light.”

Despite being more transmissible and capable of evading vaccines, the Omicron variant appears to have a lower risk of causing severe disease than previous Covid-19 strains.

“What you might see in the future is the emergence of a new variant that is less severe,” he said on Times Radio. “In the long run, what happens is Covid becomes endemic and you have a less severe version.”

“It’s a lot like the common cold that we’ve had for years.”

“Of course, it’s a lot more transmissible than Delta was, which is concerning, but it’s a lot less severe.”

Experts will be able to better understand the ability to live normal lives alongside Covid-19 once the Omicron wave has died down toward spring, he added.

“Any variant that emerges that is less severe in the long run is where we want to be,” he added.

While infections are still on the rise across the country, the Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that Covid-19 cases in London, the epicenter of the outbreak, may be leveling off.

However, statistics showed that 18,454 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 on January 6, a 40% increase from the previous week and the highest number since February 18, 2021.

The rise in hospital admissions in the north of England and the Midlands is concerning, according to Dr. Tildesley, but “what we are seeing from hospital admissions is that stays do appear to be, on average, shorter.”

Covid-19, on the other hand, continues to put pressure on NHS staff.

