Experts Say Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine is ‘Scary’, But Some Countries Already Pre-Ordered A Billion Doses

Russia’s coronavirus vaccine worries medical experts after Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, Aug. 11, that the country approved its large-scale use. Apparently, some countries think otherwise. Around 20 countries reportedly have already pre-ordered a billion dose of the controversial vaccine One of them is very vocal in its support, even volunteering to assist in local production

According to NDTV’s latest report, Russia said a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine are already pre-ordered by 20 countries, including the Philippines which is very open to the public in its support to the controversial vaccine.

According to Russia’s sovereign wealth fund head, Kirill Dmitriyev, the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine will be called “Sputnik V,” based on the countries Soviet satellite.

Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, has accepted Russia’s offer of its vaccine, even volunteeered to take the first shot.

“When the vaccine arrives, I will have myself injected in public. Experiment on me first, that’s fine with me”. Duterte even added that Manila can assist Russia in clinical trials and local production.

“We’ve seen considerable interest in the Russian vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute from abroad,” said Dmitriyev.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund added that 20 countries already submitted preliminary applications for over one billion doses of the vaccine. He also said that Russia’s foreign partners are ready to manufacture 500 million doses of vaccine every year in five countries.

Dmitriyev also argued that Russia’s COVID-19 is being discredited by coordinated and carefully orchestrated media attacks.

“To enter into a constructive dialogue with us and provide their citizens in the near future with a high-quality and safe drug that actually saves lives and can halt the pandemic,” he added.

According to The New York Times’ latest report, vaccines that could prevent diseases are among the safest medical products across the globe. However, experts explained that a vaccine could only be considered as safe if it went to clinical trials, which could test the medicine’s safety and effectiveness. Medical experts said that they are worried since the Russia’s vaccine has no evidence from large-scale clinical trials.

“I think it’s really scary. It’s really risky,” said the director of the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins University, Daniel Salmon. Other experts, including Daniel, explained that Russia’s decision to jump ahead of its so-called Phase 3 trials is a dangerous step since it could determine if the country’s vaccine is more effective than a placebo.

The Phase 3 trials are also essential because it can check if the vaccine will not harm people once it is injected. The report explained that compared with other experimental drugs, which are provided to the sick people, vaccines are given to the healthy ones. It means that vaccines must pass a high bar of safety standards. If the medicine has a rare side effect, it could crop up in thousands of people.

