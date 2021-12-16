Experts warn that a 10-day circuit breaker lockdown is needed to stop the spread of Omicron.

DOOMSTER scientists are attempting to persuade Boris Johnson to impose a 10-day circuit breaker lockdown to stop Omicron from spreading.

Independent Sage, a group of experts who are not affiliated with the government’s official advisory body, is demanding that pubs and restaurants close for inside service RIGHT NOW.

In addition, the group wants to outlaw indoor mixing and allow parents to take their children out of school without fear of being fined.

Prof Chris Whitty, speaking at a gloomy Downing Street press conference last night, urged Britons to limit their socializing in the run-up to Christmas in order to stem the infection tide.

“We’re not canceling events, we’re not closing hospitality, we’re not canceling people’s parties or their ability to mix,” Boris Johnson said, stressing that this was not a legal order.

“Think carefully before you go,” we’re saying.

Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Health, said this morning that the Government has no plans to impose new restrictions before the holidays.

The Independent Sage group, on the other hand, is pushing for a draconian crackdown to spread misery ahead of the holidays.

From Christmas Day to December 28, they said, this would allow for “limited mixing.”

In an “emergency statement,” they unveiled their list of demands, stating:”

“The situation is so urgent that we must take emergency action now, which means it is imperative to reduce contacts,” they say, justifying their harsh measures.

“Advice is no longer sufficient because it fails to convey the situation’s urgency.”

During the pandemic, the independent Sage, chaired by Sir David King, the former chief scientific adviser, has repeatedly advocated for tough stances.

Instead of learning to live with the virus like ministers, they want restrictions to make Britain “zero Covid.”

Last night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a winning combination of Plan B measures and boosters would help combat the virus, but warned the public to expect more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“I believe this is the right approach,” the PM said, flanked by top doctors Chris Whitty and Nikki Kanani.

It’s a left and a right strategy.”

Prof Whitty, however, cautioned people to go beyond current restrictions by prioritizing social gatherings that mattered most, “usually family.”

He even encouraged his friends to get together outside as much as possible before the holidays.

The UK had its worst day of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with 78,610 positive tests.

As Omicron ripped through the United Kingdom, Dr Jenny Harries warned MPs that the number of cases would be “quite staggering” in the coming weeks.

She described the super-strain as “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic,” in a pessimistic assessment.

Omicron is a unit of measurement.

