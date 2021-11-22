Experts warn that a new Covid strain that is less likely to cause symptoms is spreading across the UK.

In the most recent study, which ended on November 5, a Delta subvariant – AY4.2 – accounted for 12% of all cases in the country.

The new strain, which has been in the UK for a few months, is expected to grow at a rate of 2.8 percent per day.

It is thought to be more infectious than the original Delta virus, but less symptomatic.

While this is good news for those who get it, it does mean that British citizens could be sick and spreading the virus without even realizing it.

Imperial College London researchers discovered that 66.7 percent of AY4.2 cases were symptomatic, compared to 76.4 percent of Delta original cases.

Fever, persistent cough, and loss of smell or taste were seen in a third of subvariant cases, but in 46.3 percent of parent Delta infections.

“The tests in the lab are still underway – from a purely bioformative point of view it’s not obvious how it could achieve that [escape vaccines], so I don’t expect it to be able to escape vaccines any more,” said Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute, when the new strain first surfaced.

“It’s so contagious that it often gets past our immune systems, not because our immune systems don’t recognize it, but because it’s so infected.”

However, the subvariant appears to be unable to overcome vaccines at this time.

The new strain, according to Christl Donnelly, an Imperial College London professor of statistical epidemiology, is more infectious than the common Delta variant.

“It is absolutely true that if people wait for symptoms to do a test and, as a result, identify that they are infected and, as a result, cut back on their contacts, being asymptomatic may facilitate transmission,” he said.

“It’s an asymptomatic transmission that can make the difference between what can be contained and what requires vaccination.”

“We’re not sure why AY4.2 might be associated with less symptomatic infection,” Imperial’s Professor Paul Elliott told The i, “but that might give it a transmission advantage because people carrying AY4.2 are less likely to know that (because more of them are asymptomatic).”

Last month, the UKHSA designated it as a Variant Under Investigation, with chief executive Dr Jenny Harries saying, “Viruses mutate frequently and at random, and it is not surprising that new variants will continue to emerge as the pandemic progresses, particularly while the case rate remains…

