Experts warn that black women are 40 percent more likely to miscarry.

Experts have warned that black women are 40 percent more likely to miscarry than white women.

A miscarriage occurs when a pregnancy is lost during the first three months of pregnancy, with a “late miscarriage” occurring between 14 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

A miscarriage can happen for a variety of reasons, but the majority of them are unrelated to the mother’s actions.

The majority of the time, a woman will not know why she had a miscarriage, which can add to the stress of the situation.

A miscarriage usually occurs in the first trimester of pregnancy as a result of a problem with the unborn baby.

According to the NHS, abnormal chromosomes in the fetus are a common cause.

If a partner has an abnormality in one of their chromosomes that they are unaware of, genetics is to blame in about two to five percent of miscarriages.

According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), miscarriage in black women is a problem that requires more attention.

Dr. Christine Ekechi, who previously co-founded a taskforce with the RCOG to address inequity, believes that more needs to be done.

She stated that all women should be heard and treated with respect, and that miscarriages in all women should be understood.

“What needs to be taken into account more is the understanding that every woman, regardless of ethnicity or race, is valuable,” Dr. Ekechi told the BBC.

“I am adamant about not homogenizing or grouping all black women as one, as if their thoughts, beliefs, and experiences are all the same – they are not.”

“And so the real issue arises when we don’t see black women as equals to other women.”

“We want all women to feel heard, valued, and treated with respect – but by better understanding the causes of miscarriage in all women, we might be able to understand why there is such a stark difference for black women.”

However, some bleeding in the first three months of pregnancy is normal and does not necessarily indicate a miscarriage; contact the maternity team or your doctor as soon as possible.

Other signs of a miscarriage are:

According to Dr. Edward Morris, the head of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, racial bias is influencing the care given to some women.

He believes there are a variety of reasons why black women are more likely to miscarry, and that more research should be done across ethnic groups.

