Experts warn that even a mild case of Omicron can cause MONTHS of unpleasant side effects.

Researchers discovered that “brain fog” afflicted people who had previously had the virus but had no “long Covid” symptoms.

In a series of tests conducted by Oxford University, they demonstrated issues with attention and memory.

“What’s surprising is that, despite not feeling any more symptomatic at the time of testing, our Covid-19 survivors showed degraded attention and memory,” said Dr Sijia Zhao of the University of Oxford’s Department of Experimental Psychology.

“Our findings show that people can suffer from some long-term cognitive consequences.”

“We still don’t know what causes these cognitive deficits,” said Professor Masud Husain.

“However, it’s heartening to see that by six to nine months after infection, most people we tested had returned to normal attention and memory levels, indicating that they had made a good recovery.”

Previous research has shown that long-term Covid sufferers may experience brain fog, as well as other symptoms like coughing, heart palpitations, muscle aches, and insomnia.

Low motivation, inability to focus or pay attention, a lack of sleep, and other cognitive issues are all symptoms of brain fog.

It was unclear whether these side effects were felt by those who had recovered from Covid with no other issues.

The study included 136 people, 53 of whom said they had previously had Covid, which was mostly mild.

Although the study was conducted in May 2021, when the Delta variant was the most prevalent in the UK, the findings may apply to those who have contracted other strains.

Participants were asked to complete a series of cognitive tests, which you can do yourself on the website, with a focus on maintaining attention, memory, planning, and semantic reasoning.

In comparison to the control group, the Covid survivors did well in short-term working memory and planning.

They did, however, perform significantly worse in episodic memory and the ability to maintain attention on a task for an extended period of time.

Episodic memory is a person’s individual recollection of past events, such as the details of their breakfast or their first kiss, including where, when, and how they felt.

It was put to the test by showing 20 images to participants and having them recall them at the end of the experiment.

The ability to focus on a task for an extended period of time is known as sustained attention.

The ability to focus on a task for an extended period of time is known as sustained attention.

