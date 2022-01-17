Experts warn that feeling light-headed could be a sign of early Omicron.

Experts warn that feeling light-headed could be an early symptom of Omicron.

Everyone who contracts the OMICRON variant experiences different symptoms, with many more than the classic Covid three.

Some people will have none at all, while others will have a variety.

However, there are a couple of symptoms that have repeatedly surfaced as signs that you may be developing the virus.

Sore throats, night sweats, and headaches have all been reported as early warning signs.

And now, according to a new report out of Germany, fainting spells could be a sign of Omicron.

After a 35-year-old woman presented to the hospital with recurrent fainting spells, doctors in Berlin discovered a link. She was later diagnosed with Covid.

They claim that the infection caused the fainting in this case, despite the fact that low blood flow to the brain is typically the cause.

According to the rztezeitung newspaper, doctors believe there is a “clear link” between the infection and the fainting spells, also known as syncope.

“The reproducible circumstances under which the syncope manifests itself, the clear chronological correlation of the symptoms with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the absence of properties that indicate structural heart disease,” they said.

Viral infections that affect the inner ear and its nerves can cause dizziness.

Patients taking long doses of Covid have been reported to have fainting spells.

According to data from Italy, Spain, and Portugal, 4.2% of Covid patients felt faint or fainted during the early stages of the infection.

People over the age of 60 appear to be more susceptible.

It comes as a list of approximately 20 Omicron symptoms that you are most likely to experience has been revealed.

This isn’t to say there aren’t others, but these have been the most commonly reported by those who have caught the variant.

On the ZOE Covid Study, they recorded their symptoms, with runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat remaining in the top five.

A hoarse voice, chills or shivers, brain fog, dizziness, skipped meals, and feeling down are among the top 20 symptoms.

With a shorter incubation period, the symptoms appear to appear faster than Delta.

Covid is primarily thought to be an illness that affects the lungs, with the effects it can have on the brain being less well understood.

However, in addition to obvious physical symptoms, the virus can also cause neurological ones, which tend to last longer.

Medics were…

