Experts warn that the deadline to protect yourself from Covid by Christmas is rapidly approaching.

Experts warn that the deadline for protecting yourself from Covid before Christmas is quickly approaching.

The Government says that if Britons want the maximum level of protection on Christmas Day, they only have a limited amount of time to get their booster shot.

After spending the previous year apart due to lockdown rules, families are bound to get together for a big bash.

There are currently no plans to put a limit on the number of people who can celebrate Christmas.

While this is good news, it means that catching Covid from relatives is still a possibility, even after millions of people have received vaccines.

Experts say it’s time for those who are eligible to get their top-up jab in order to have more than 90% protection against Covid illness and hospitalization.

Antibodies take about 14 days to develop after an injection.

As a result, December 11 is the cutoff date for maximum protection.

“People who have had their booster vaccine by December 11 will have very high protection against Covid-19 by Christmas Day,” a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said.

“Following an increase in cases and the reinstatement of lockdown restrictions in Europe, those eligible for a booster have been urged to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families, and to help relieve pressure on the NHS.”

In recent weeks, a wave of infections has swept Europe, prompting authorities to shut down facilities across the continent.

Experts believe the UK is unlikely to suffer the same fate as the US if booster uptake is high.

If you’re over the age of 40 and it’s been six months since your last dose, you can get a booster vaccine.

Bookings are available starting at the five-month mark, allowing you to receive a booster on the day you are eligible.

Those who are clinically vulnerable, as well as health and social care workers, can receive a supplement, regardless of age.

Third doses are also being offered to people over the age of 12 who are severely immunosuppressed, such as those with leukemia, advanced HIV, or organ transplants, and who are unlikely to have received complete protection from two vaccines.

Approximately 16 million people in the United Kingdom have received a booster vaccine or a third dose so far.

The booster campaign has received support from a number of major charities in the United Kingdom.

16 charities, including the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, and Diabetes UK, are urging vulnerable people to take advantage of the offer of a top-up jab.

The charities will also encourage patients to get flu shots, which are another dangerous winter virus.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: "I am enormously grateful to all the charities who are supporting our vaccine campaign."

