Experts warn that the way you walk could be an early indicator of dementia.

Experts warn that the way you walk could be an early sign of dementia.

Experts claim that evaluating someone’s walking style can help detect dementia.

The majority of people with dementia are diagnosed based on reports of key symptoms, which frequently lead to a memory test.

However, this method of diagnosis frequently relies on existing symptoms, the most common of which are short-term memory loss, mood swings, and a lack of interest.

According to Newcastle University researchers, assessing a person’s walking ability can help doctors diagnose a condition faster and more accurately.

Rona McArdle, a research associate at Newcastle University’s Brain and Movement Research Group, said that walking patterns change before memory and recognition problems appear.

She explained that different types of dementia manifest themselves in different ways when it comes to walking.

McArdle focused on Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia in particular.

Lewy body dementia affects your ability to walk as well as your alertness and attention span.

As a result, many people are misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to McArdle.

“Providing patients with the correct diagnosis is especially important because certain drugs, such as antipsychotics, can harm people with dementia with Lewy bodies,” she said.

Signs of cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease could previously be seen in someone’s gait, according to evidence.

McArdle looked at how people with the two conditions walked in her research.

This included their walking speed, the length of their steps, and how their steps change as they walk.

People walked across a mat with thousands of sensors inside to create an electronic footprint as part of her research.

She could learn more about their walking pattern by looking at their footprint, including how long it took them to take a step and how much their steps changed as they worked.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that comes in many forms, and the two terms are frequently confused.

Dementia is a broad term that refers to a person’s mental ability deteriorating to the point where it interferes with their day-to-day activities.

It is well-known for causing problems with thinking, reasoning, and memory, as these are the areas of the brain that are affected.

Dementia comes in many forms.

Each is linked to a specific type of brain cell damage.

Which part of the brain is deteriorating determines which symptoms of dementia a person will experience.

Although dementia can be divided into two categories, some conditions fall into both:

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.

It accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases, which is why the names can be confusing at times.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]