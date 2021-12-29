Experts warn that there is a ‘key’ Omicron symptom to look out for on your skin that is less well-known.

As Omicron spreads across the country, BRITS are now familiar with the warning signs to look out for.

However, experts have warned that one symptom is far less well-known and could be easily overlooked.

While infection rates are still high, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your skin, as the variant has been known to cause rashes in some people.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Skin rashes are reported by people who have caught the variant, according to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study App.

They’ve been dubbed “key” symptoms by experts.

Brits who test positive for HIV have two different types of rashes.

The first is more akin to a hive-like rash that appears out of nowhere.

It appears as raised bumps and is extremely itchy; it frequently begins with a severe itching of the palms and soles.

The second is a prickly heat rash that appears all over the body, but is most common on the elbows, knees, and backs of hands and feet.

Rashes had previously been reported in children with Omicron, but it hadn’t been seen in adults until recently, according to a London GP.

About 15% of children with confirmed Omicron cases, according to Dr. David Lloyd, develop spots.

They also had fatigue, headaches, and a loss of appetite, which match the most common adult variant symptoms so far.

The difference in symptoms, as well as the rash, was “quite important,” the health expert told Infosurhoy.

It comes after experts warned that because people are looking for the wrong symptoms, Covid cases could be missed.

A new persistent cough, a loss of taste and smell, and a high temperature are the three main symptoms to watch out for, according to the NHS.

The majority of people, according to the ZOE Symptom Track app study’s experts, aren’t displaying any of the classic symptoms.

According to the app’s data, people who catch the Omicron variant usually develop symptoms within 48 hours…

