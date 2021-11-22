Experts warn that this week’s’super cold’ spell could be disastrous for your health down there.

Experts warn that this week’s’super cold’ spell could be disastrous for your health down south.

TEMPERATURES have plummeted across the UK, with many of us now feeling the chill of winter.

However, one expert has warned that the’super cold’ could be hazardous to your health down below.

The UK is expected to get up to nine inches of snow this week, with no relief from the cold until December.

Experts have previously warned that ‘winter vagina’ can be uncomfortable, and have offered tips on how to keep it in good shape this winter.

According to Clare Bourne, a pelvic health physiotherapist, cold weather can wreak havoc on your pelvic floor, leading to incontinence issues.

According to Elvie, a female technology brand, 45 percent of British women need to go to the bathroom more frequently when it’s cold outside.

However, Elvie’s ‘Leaking the Truth’ campaign discovered that 90% of women put off going to the bathroom.

Around 47% said they didn’t want to get out of bed, while 37% said they didn’t want to get out of a shop line or a line to get into a venue.

“Blood vessels constrict when we’re cold to get more blood and warmth to our vital organs,” Claire explained.

“This means that your blood pressure temporarily rises, and the kidneys filter out any excess fluid to keep our blood pressure under control, causing us to pass urine more frequently.”

“When the bladder sends a message to the brain that there is urine present, we get the urge to go.”

This happens before our bladder is completely full, giving us time to find a toilet.

“Ignoring the urge to go and holding in urine for long periods of time can cause pelvic floor tension, which can lead to other symptoms.”

She claims that having a strong and flexible pelvic floor will allow you to hold when you need to and prevent leaks while you wait for a restroom.

According to Claire, many women will experience incontinence as a result of the current cold snap in the UK.

According to the Elvie report, around 54% of women leak when they cough or sneeze, a condition known as stress urinary incontinence.

Strengthen your pelvic floor muscles: Having a strong and flexible pelvic floor will help you hold on when you really need it.

Make sure you’re performing Kegels correctly: It’s critical to perform a pelvic floor contraction correctly.

Take care of your bladder by staying warm and avoiding bladder irritants.

