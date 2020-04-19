Experts warn the coronavirus can spread through ‘aerosolized faeces’ 

The coronavirus may spread through ‘aerosolized faeces’ if people leave the lid up when they flush the toilet, according to scientists.

A study from China has shown the virus can be found in patients’ stools because it takes hold in the digestive system in some people.

Now, an American scientist said one of the ‘easiest ways’ to prevent more people catching the virus was to avoid creating a ‘toilet plume’.

The phenomenon is when faeces or urine particles are stirred up by the flush of water and are released into the air of the bathroom.

Considering diarrhoea may be one of the initial symptoms of the coronavirus, it may be worth taking note in order to protect family members.

Like most respiratory illnesses, coronavirus is spread in tiny droplets of moisture that carry virus particles.

Experts warn these are expelled when sick people cough or sneeze. However, talking can send the droplets into the air, too.

But the showering of bugs from not putting the toilet lid down can cause pathogens to settle on nearby surfaces, such as walls, towels and toothbrushes.

The virus is known to survive on different materials for several hours and even days, in some cases.

The World Health Organization has already warned the virus may spread via fomites – when the infection survives on inanimate objects.

A study of 73 hospitalised patients in China found the virus is detectable in faecal samples, indicating that the virus sheds into the stool.

A total of 39 patients tested positive for faecal SARS-CoV-2, and the stool of 17 patients remained positive even after swabs from the throat or nose tested negative, according to the pre-proof paper in the journal Gastroenterology.

Although it is highly unlikely someone would catch coronavirus directly from another person’s stool, scientists said extra precautions can be taken.

Qingyan Chen, an engineer at Purdue University who has studied virus spread through transit ventilation systems, told Forbes there’s ‘one very easy way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus’ – close the lid and then flush.

He said 80 per cent of particles that escape from faecal matter into the air can be prevented this way.

The release of stool or urine particles into the air from flushing is known as ‘toilet plume’.

A 2012 paper, by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, suggested that toilet plume can spread disease.

Their review of literature found ‘infectious aerosols may be produced in substantial quantities during flushing’.

The team added: ‘Aerosolization can continue through multiple flushes to expose subsequent toilet users.’

The aerosols could linger in the air, or, according to a number of studies, contaminate toilet seats and lids, the surrounding floors, and nearby surfaces.

The US based researchers said there was no evidence at the time of publication that toilet plume was a source of disease spread – but said it was a possibility.

To avoid catching the coronavirus in a public bathroom, Mr Chen said people should wait two minutes after someone has finished anyway.

He even said someone who knows they have the virus should ‘disinfect the entire washroom with alcohol or ultraviolet light’ between uses at home.

Some scientists urge for the recognition of diarrhoea as a symptom of COVID-19, along with other stomach issues and loss of appetite.

A study of 204 patients in Wuhan, ground-zero for the COVID-19 outbreak, found 99 patients (48.5 per cent) went to hospital with digestive issues as their main ailment.

Loss of appetite (83 per cent) and diarrhoea (29 per cent) were the main symptoms for patients exhibiting digestive problems.

Other digestive issues reported include vomiting (0.8 per cent) and abdominal pain (0.4 per cent), according to the study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.