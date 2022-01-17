Facemask rules will remain in place, but covid passports will be phased out in the coming weeks as Boris Johnson fights to keep his job.

Boris Johnson makes a covid announcement: facemask rules will remain in place, but covid passports will be phased out in the coming weeks as the PM fights to keep his job.

Top Conservatives held emergency talks over when to bring the PM’s days in office to a quick end, warning him that he is in for a fight of his life.

“Boris is toast and deep down he knows it,” a Cabinet source said.

He’s not a moron.

He’ll be pondering his options for the time being.

“He may come to the conclusion that it is preferable to leave with some dignity in his own time.”

Even if he wins a confidence vote, he’ll know it’s just another step on the way to the exit.”

Meanwhile, starting Monday, the isolation period will be reduced to five full days.

However, due to the ambiguity of the new rules, anyone who isolates must do so for six days, not five.

Under-18s can start booking their Covid booster jabs online starting Monday.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to scrap Covid Plan B rules, top-up doses will be made available to 40,000 16 and 17-year-olds.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our covid live blog…

After losing his see-saw legal battle, the 34-year-old had to take an awkward walk through the airport in front of the cameras to board a new plane.

The tennis world No. 1 finally left after the Australian government cancelled his visa and he lost his court appeal in Melbourne yesterday.

Djokovic will be barred from returning for three years “except in certain circumstances” after violating the country’s strict Migration Act.

The actor flew out of Australia yesterday via Dubai to visit his family in Serbia “to rest and recuperate.”

As he awaited his entourage to follow him off the plane, he was seen wearing a mask and taking selfies with fans at the Dubai arrival gate.

Later, airline staff escorted Djokovic on a buggy to check in alone for the six-hour flight to Belgrade.

In England, over 600,000 people in this age group have received their second vaccination, and they will be eligible for a booster when they reach three months after the second dose.

The teenagers will be able to “stay at school and continue socializing,” according to Dr. Nikki Kanani, deputy lead for NHS vaccinations.

This week, invitations will be sent out, and 40,000 people will be eligible starting today.

According to the NHS, invitations will encourage people in the age group to book appointments online or find a walk-in center near them.

“We’re now extending the programme to 16 and 17-year-olds so they can top-up,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

