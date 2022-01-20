Failure to install new smoke alarms could invalidate a Scot’s home insurance policy.

If Scots do not install new smoke alarms, their home insurance may be invalidated.

Under the new Fire Safety and Smoke Alarm Regulations, homeowners in Scotland may have their existing home insurance policy invalidated if they do not install the new interconnected alarm system in their home by February 1, 2022.

If homeowners in Scotland do not install the new interconnected alarm system by next month, their home insurance policy may be voided.

The rules, which are part of the new Fire Safety and Smoke Alarm Regulations, will take effect on February 1, requiring every property to have an interconnected alarm system, which could cost up to £400 per home.

This interconnected system means that if one alarm goes off, all alarms will go off, so you’ll be able to hear it no matter where you are.

Furthermore, all smoke and heat alarms should be interconnected and mounted on the ceiling, and if you have a carbon-fueled appliance such as a boiler, fire, heater, or flue, you must have a carbon monoxide detector.

This does not need to be connected to the fire alarms, and no carbon monoxide detector is required for gas cookers and hobs.

Failure to comply with these laws, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), could have an impact on existing insurance policies, according to the Daily Record.

As a result, every house and flat will require the following:

Despite the fact that many people wanted to postpone the change due to a lack of alarms and awareness, the Scottish Government recently rejected these calls after the change had already been postponed due to the covid pandemic.

“There is definitely a big issue with the fact that the majority of homes still do not have them – and that could obviously have a knock-on effect for insurance policies,” Stuart McLintock, owner of ABC Electrical in Kilmarnock, told the Sunday Mail.

“The Scottish Government also understates the cost on their website, claiming that a system can be installed in an average home for £220.

“Alarms themselves are more likely to cost around £280, even if you install them yourself.”

It will cost significantly more for a larger home.”

Despite the fact that the new Scottish alarm rules have not been delayed, a spokesman for the Scottish Government stated that “no one will be.”

