‘False fears’ about vaping stopping smokers using e-cigarettes to quit tobacco

The vaping crisis in the US is stopping British smokers from switching to e-cigarettes and giving up the killer habit, health officials say.

The proportion of people who thought vaping safer than cigarettes declined from 45 per cent in 2014 to 34 per cent in 2019, Public Health England said.

In a report, they warned perceptions of the dangers of e-cigarettes – mostly among smokers – are ‘out of line with the evidence’.

Although the US is facing what has been described as a ‘vaping crisis’, the practice is much safer in the UK due to laws over ingredients.

However, fears have gained ground rapidly following thousands of reported cases and 68 deaths of lung injury across the water late last year.

A considered ban on flavours in a bid to prevent teenagers getting hooked could also stop smokers who want to quit the habit from doing so.

PHE also said current vaping prevalence among former smokers has risen, however.

Some 12 to 13 per cent of former smokers vaped in 2019. It is seen as a powerful tool for helping people quit tobacco.

Data from stop smoking services in England suggests that when a vaping product is used in a quit attempt, either alone or with licensed medication, success rates are comparable to, if not higher than, licensed medication alone.

The report outlines fears that misconceptions about vaping could prevent some smokers using vaping products to kick their habit.

The public perception of vaping and its apparent dangers has been shaped by deaths in the US associated with the practice.

Over 2,800 people have been diagnosed with EVALI – e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury – since August last year. Under 18s make up 15 per cent of patients.

Officials have recently put the cases and 68 deaths down to vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent in vape oils.

What many may not realise, is the substance, along with a range of other ingredients, is banned from UK-regulated nicotine vapes and e-cigarettes.

‘It is concerning to see how much the US lung disease outbreak has affected smokers’ views on e-cigarettes here in the UK,’ John Newton, director of health improvement at PHE, told the Telegraph.

‘Safety fears may well be deterring many smokers from switching, leaving them on a path to years of ill health and an early death due to their smoking,’ he said.

Additionally, the report stated that a ban on flavoured liquids in e-cigarettes – in order to prevent children and young adults from buying them – could have adverse effects.

Flavours have which often mimic popular sweet brands, desserts and tropical fruits, are concerned with hooking teenagers to try vaping, even if they have never smoked.

But banning them could have unintended consequences for smokers using vaping products to quit.

‘It should only be considered with caution,’ the PHE report warned in relation to any proposed ban on flavoured liquids.

The US government has proposed a sweeping ban on all vaping flavours that are seen as attracting young users.

But PHE cautioned against any similar move in Britain, saying it would deter smokers from switching and would ‘ultimately cost lives’.

The issue of flavoured vape oils is particularly prevalent in the Republic of Ireland, where vape companies have been criticised for allegedly aiming their products towards children, with flavours such as bubblegum and strawberry.

Simon Harris, the health minister in Ireland, said he was considering a ban on certain flavours, but wasn’t sure how to approach that from a legislative point of view.

The Irish Vape Vendors Association, which represents independent e-cigarette shops, said it would go to court if any such decision was taken.

John Britton, director of the UK Centre for Tobacco & Alcohol Studies, said the PHE report’s findings were ‘disturbing’.

‘Smoking remains the biggest avoidable cause of death and disability in the UK, and using electronic cigarettes is an effective means of quitting smoking,’ he said.

He called for campaigns to ensure that ‘all smokers understand that switching to e-cigarettes is one of the most effective ways of quitting smoking and protecting their health’.

The report reiterated PHE’s view that ‘e-cigarettes are much less harmful than tobacco but are not completely safe’.

They contain far fewer of the harmful chemicals which cause smoking-related diseases, it said, ‘but the long-term impact of using e-cigarettes will remain unknown for some time’.

PHE says smoking causes 220 premature deaths a day in England alone.

The UK has not seen an outbreak in vaping illness, however there have been 20 reports of serious adverse reactions to vaping and two potential deaths, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Public Health England insists vaping is 95 per cent safer than using cigarettes. It has soared in popularity in the UK — there were only 700,000 people vaping in 2012 compared to 3.6million today.