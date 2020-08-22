Family leave circus because they were annoyed other people had gone to the circus – Latest News

The dad, from Gateshead, had taken his family to the opening night of the Big Kid Circus as a surprise treat.

Paul Yearnshire, 46, said he cut his daughters ninth birthday celebrations short due to fears of the spread of Covid-19.

Up to 300 people packed into a circus tent as performances resumed for the first time in months causing one dad to change his mind about the safety of being there

He claims the number of spectators in the venue meant social distancing was not being adhered to while face masks were optional.

A family who visited the circus say they had to leave because of the amount of families who also turned up.

The concerned dad took his family home halfway through the performance.

But the builder said he felt uncomfortable with being packed inside a tent with 300 people during the international pandemic.

“We got there early but you’re allowed to sit where you like. As it filled up I looked at my wife and just said that this is wrong. It shouldn’t be happening like this.

Paul told Chronicle Live : “We got in the queue and there were no markers down for social distancing. There was no hand sanitiser available and they said masks were optional for everyone.

It comes after a spike of 14 cases of the killer virus in the the area in the last week.

Earlier this week medical chiefs begged Gateshead households to remain vigilant to avoid a local lockdown.

“By the time the performance started there were hardly any spare seats.”

Mr Yearnshire added: “Our daughter was so excited to be there. We told her it was the end and just left. We’ve got friends and family who have cancelled weddings, birthdays and holidays and I don’t agree with how the circus is being run in the current climate.

“People were not social distancing. People were all over, especially in the foyer buying refreshments.

“We were very shocked to see this going ahead like this. It is certainly not going to help with containing the spread of Covid-19.”

“Everyone was too close and there were no precautions taken.

Inside performances were allowed to resume on August 15 as Boris Johnson moved the country further along his so-called roadmap to recovery.