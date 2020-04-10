Fauci says herd immunity from coronavirus is unlikely because not enough people have been infected

The top infectious disease expert in the US says herd immunity from the novel coronavirus is unlikely to occur.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that people who have been infected will have built up antibodies.

However, not enough Americans have gotten the disease for there to be no spread in communities.

‘The people who are infected – there is no doubt…that if you recover from an infection, you have an immunity that will protect you with the same particular pathogen, in this case, the coronavirus,’ he told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto.

‘If people are infected, I don’t suppose it would rise to the level of herd community protection. [A]t the community level there would not have been enough infections to really have enough umbrella of herd immunity.’

Public health officials have warned for years that vaccines not only protect individuals but the community as a whole in what is known as ‘herd immunity’.

This occurs when the vast majority of a community – between 80 and 95 percent – becomes immune so that, if a disease is introduced, it is unable to spread.

Therefore, those who are unable to be vaccinated, including the ill, very young and very old, are protected.

This was the strategy of the UK – to build up herd immunity rather than lockdown in order to remove the virus from the community.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, told Sky News: ‘Herd immunity [allows] enough of us who are going to get mild illness to become immune.’

When models showed that the nation’s hospital system would not be able to address all the serious cases, the government walked the plan back,

That’s why Dr Fauci has advocated for social distancing and told CNN that measures appear to be working.

‘We’re starting to see glimmers that that is actually having some dampening effect,’ he said.

‘And I don’t want to put too much stock on it, because you don’t want to get overconfident, you just want to keep pushing in what you’re doing. You’re starting to see that the daily increases are.’

Dr Fauci has said he anticipates a second wave of this outbreak in the autumn, but that it will not be as bad as what is being seen now.

‘If we do have a second wave…I don’t think it will be as bad because we have other things in our favor,’ he said.

‘We have better equipment, we’ll be able to deal with it better. But we have a number of drugs that are in a clinical trial and we’re pushing hard on the vaccine.’

He has stressed that within a year to a year-and-a-half he expects there will be a coronavirus immunization. that will be available

‘I think I can say with some confidence that if we indeed get that second wave, we will be much, much better prepared than we are right now,’ Dr Fauci concluded.