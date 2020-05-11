FDA approves new test – Möckern24

(Washington) In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new test type for COVID –

Posted on May 9, 2020

, which the administration officials identified as a key element in the country’s deconstruction.

Associated Press

The FDA announced an emergency approval for the antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp, a San Diego company, on Saturday. The test can quickly detect fragments of viral proteins in samples taken from swabs scanned in the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement.

The antigen test is the third type of test approved by the FDA. Antigen tests can diagnose active infections by recognizing the first toxic traces of the virus and not the genetic code of the virus itself.

Currently, the only way to diagnose an active COVID infection – 19 is used to test a patient’s nasal swab to identify the genetic material of the virus. Although this is considered to be very accurate, testing can take hours and requires expensive specialty equipment typically found in commercial laboratories, hospitals or universities.