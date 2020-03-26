FDA approves the first US coronavirus treatment with recovered plasma

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first US treatment for coronavirus that has infected more than 50,000 Americans, derived from blood plasma from people recovering from infection, and the blood plasma of COVID-19 patients, contains antibodies that their immune system has developed to fight infection .

According to the “Daily Mail” report, China began using this method to treat its patients last month, and New York Governor Andrew Como announced that the plasma would be tested to treat coronary patients in the state.



Recuperative plasma treatment

Treatment may be the best hope for COVID-19 patients with serious illnesses, while scientists are working on developing new and specific treatments for the disease and testing experimental drugs such as chloroquine and remdesivir.

“Due to the general health emergency caused by the ever-expanding” COVID-19 “outbreak, the FDA facilitates access to COVID-19 plasma for use in patients with a serious COVID-19 infection, or FDA said in a statement on its official website. That threatens life immediately. “

“Although participation in clinical trials is one of the methods that enables patients to access plasma in a correct manner, it may not be readily available to all patients in need due to the rapid spread of the virus,” the statement added.





Plasma treatment

Doctors in China tried to use the first treatment for COVID-19 using what history books call “convalescence serum” – known today as donated plasma – as survivors of the new virus Corona.

On the other hand, Dr. Arturo Casadevale, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, told the Associated Press, “We will not know whether or not plasma therapy will give significant and effective results, but historical evidence is encouraging it.”