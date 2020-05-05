FDA gives emergency approval to first at-home coronavirus test

US health regulators on Tuesday green-lit the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states.

The test from LabCorp will initially only be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the US

Allowing people to self-swab at home would help reduce infection risks for front-line health care workers and help conserve protective gear.

For the home test, people are initially screened with an online questionnaire. If authorized by a physician, LabCorp will ship a testing kit to their home.

The kit includes cotton swabs, a collection tube, an insulated pouch and box to ship the specimen back to LabCorp.

Patients have to take an online survey to determine their eligibility.

The survey consists of just a handful of questions. The first is whether or not the applicant is a healthcare worker or first responder.

Anyone who answers ‘no’ is immediately denied. The test is currently only on offer to health care workers and other first responders.

But answering ‘yes’ leads to further queries on symptoms, whether or not the applicant is an at-risk patient, and where they live (the kits are not available to people in New York, Maryland, New Jersey or Rhode Island, for reasons that are unclear).

If you are eligible, based on the results of the survey, you can proceed to buying the test kit. No ID or prescription is requested at this point.

Once payment is made, the site says that a doctor must authorize the test. It’s not clear who this physician is or what further contact they’ll have with the patient

The test kit is then shipped out, and should arrive within 48 hours

To take a sample, a cotton swab is swirled in each nostril. The patient then closes the sample up in the collection tube and sends it back to LabCrorp where it’s analyzed.

LabCorp did not give a timeframe for when a patient who uses their self-swab kit can expect their results, but the private lab’s testing generally takes two to four days from when the specimen is picked up from a physician’s office or testing site to the time that results are returned.

The results of the at-home tests will be posted online to a secure company website.

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks.

Each kit will cost $119. The kits will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Initially, the Food and Drug Administration required health care workers wearing masks, gloves and other protective gear to collect all samples from potential coronavirus patients, usually by sticking a long swab down the nose or throat.

More recently, the FDA has endorsed the self-swab method. LabCorp’s test is the first that allows it to be done at home without supervision.

LabCorp’s at-home testing kits offer more shallow nasal swabs

The appeal is a more comfortable patient experience – both in terms of the procedure itself and in the environment in which people take the test.

Experts had previously warned that this way of collecting specimens may yield inconsistent and less accurate results.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement the agency authorized the self-swab test based on data showing it is ‘as safe and accurate as sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other testing site.’