Fears of a “new Covid variant” have fueled an increase in cases across Europe.

Fears of a “new Covid variant” in Europe have sparked a surge in cases.

As the number of cases of new Covid variants rises, Europe is ramping up its investigations.

As the Christmas season approaches, a number of countries have imposed lockdown-style restrictions on citizens.

Experts believe the new Covid outbreak sweeping the continent is caused by a more stealthy coronavirus strain.

But, as the virus evolves in response to new cases and vaccinations, a new strain may emerge.

It’s known as “selection pressure,” and it occurs when the population’s immunity increases, favoring a new variant that can evade the body’s defenses.

Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said countries in Europe are ramping up virus sequencing efforts to address the risk.

“With the high transmission going on right now, there is always the risk of a new variant emerging,” Dr Ammon told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

“As a result, we’re keeping a close eye on things and assisting countries in ramping up their sequencing efforts to ensure that if there is a variant, it’s caught early.”

The EU’s commissioner for economics and taxation, Paolo Gentiloni, said Europe should be aware of a potential new variant in the region.

“It’s still the pandemic,” he told CNBC.

We need to be extremely cautious about potential new variants and strengthen vaccination.”

Last week, a cluster of cases of a new variant with previously unseen mutations made headlines all over Europe.

According to the French newspaper Le Telegramme, a new variant known as B1.X or B1.640 had mutations to the spike protein that scientists had never seen before.

According to Cyrille Cohen, a professor at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University, the B1.640 variant most likely originated in Africa.

“I don’t want to scare people,” he explained.

“At this point, there are only a few cases of B1.640, and it’s possible that we’ll all forget about it in a month.”

“However, it’s an example of what could happen if everyone doesn’t have access to vaccines.”

“This variant exemplifies how the virus will continue to multiply and lead to more variants if some of the world’s population is left without access to vaccines.”

Protests erupted in a number of countries, including Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, and the Netherlands, in response to the introduction of new Covid restrictions, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine “passports.”

Water cannons were used to disperse crowds in the Netherlands after 35,000 people gathered to protest in Brussels.

It happened after Austrians learned…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.