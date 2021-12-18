Fears of a ‘winter pingdemic’ have prompted major changes to Covid testing rules, which go into effect TOMORROW.

The new Covid testing rules go into effect TOMORROW, amid fears of a ‘winter pingdemic.’

To combat the Omicron Covid variant, a MAJOR change in England’s testing rules takes effect tomorrow.

The move will prevent a “winter pingdemic,” in which millions of people are forced to isolate themselves as a precaution.

People in contact with someone who has the super-fast spreading Omicron variant must currently self-isolate, according to the rules.

However, as of Tuesday, double-jabbed people who have been identified as a contact of someone with Covid will be instructed to take a daily rapid test for seven days instead.

The lateral flow tests, which take less than 30 minutes to complete and provide results, can be ordered for free online and delivered to your home or picked up from a pharmacy.

Adults who have not been vaccinated are not eligible for this new daily testing policy and must still self-isolate for 10 days if they are in contact with someone who tests positive, regardless of the variant.

People who have been double-jabbed or who have been in contact with a Covid case that isn’t Omicron don’t have to self-isolate or take daily tests.

The Department of Health andamp; Social Care (DHSC) stated that the daily testing aims to reduce pressures on people’s daily lives.

The new move, according to a spokesman, is “practical” in light of a “significant” increase in Omicron infections.

According to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, one million cases of the variant are expected by the end of the year.

Every day, about 47,000 people test positive for the coronavirus, with an increasing number of them developing the Omicron strain.

For the most recent news, visit our Omicron live blog.

When the number of Covid cases is high, the rules requiring people with contacts to self-isolate result in swarms of people being quarantined, sometimes multiple times.

Due to constant NHS Covid0-19 app notifications telling people to self-isolate if their phone was within two meters of someone with the virus last summer, the situation was dubbed the “pingdemic.”

The number of self-isolation alerts sent in England and Wales per week peaked in July at just under 700,000, wreaking havoc on workplace staffing.

Because of the program’s frustrations, the system was changed, and instead of isolating, people were advised to get a PCR test.

In a matter of weeks, Omicron is expected to become the most dominant variant, implying that the current self-isolation rule would have resulted in tens of thousands of people being isolated every day.

The strain is rapidly spreading and is expected to result in a “tidal wave” of infections and “very many deaths” – up to 75,000, according to dire predictions.

Covid is undergoing more changes…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.