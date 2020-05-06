First coronavirus case on US warship the USS Kidd was only discovered a MONTH after it left Hawaii

The first case of the coronavirus on the a US warship was only discovered a month after it left its last port visit in Hawaii, it emerged today.

The mystery on the USS Kidd ship raises questions about how long the virus can spread silently among a population before it its presence is known.

On April 22, a sailor reported symptoms of COVID-19, more than 30 days after the Navy destroyer had last docked.

A total of 64 sailors had tested positive for the deadly virus as of Tuesday, April 28, after officials tested two-thirds of people on board.

One virologist said the virus may have gone unnoticed for weeks because infected people can spread it without showing any symptoms – and many people never develop the tell-tale signs of the infection.

They may have unknowingly transmitted the virus to others on the ship for weeks before someone finally became ill with the characteristic symptoms.

Or, it’s possible that in the days and weeks prior other sailors had signs of the virus but did not report them, either because they were mild or atypical.

The ship pulled into San Diego on Tuesday to disembark the 300-strong crew, isolate and test everyone as well as treat those who are sick.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship to have an outbreak of the disease while at sea, the other being the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier with more than 900 cases of COVID-19.

The US Kidd had been off the Pacific coast of Central American doing counter-narcotics operations.

News agency Reuters first reported the outbreak and quoted US officials as saying more than a dozen sailors had tested positive for the virus.

Now, a status update provided to Congress reveals that the first sailor showed ‘influenza-like’ symptoms on April 22, USNI News reports.

The ship had not had any interactions ashore for 30 days, when it had left Hawaii, it is understood.

On April 23, an eight-person medical team brought an Abbott machine with a COVID-19 testing ability aboard to start screening the crew.

From there, the outbreak spread rapidly among the crew. The Navy said that 63 per cent of the Kidd’s crew of more than 300 had been tested as of Tuesday.

One sailor was medically evacuated to the US on April 22 after experiencing shortness of breath. Fifteen were transferred to another ship with a medical facility for closer observation of symptoms.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology, University of Warwick, told MailOnline he ‘doesn’t understand’ why it took so long for someone to develop symptoms on board.

First of all, it is unlikely anyone caught the virus from a surface weeks after it was left there by an infected person who sneezed, for example.

‘It looks like the virus can be transmitted by shedding on to some surfaces,’ Professor Young said. ‘But it doesn’t stay viable for more three days and even then it has to be a very high dose.’

Professor Young said there is no evidence to support that the first sailor diagnosed with the virus had carried the virus for a month, and it is more likely he was just the first of many to report symptoms.

‘It’s hard to imagine there weren’t more people with symptoms,’ Professor Young told MailOnline.

‘Until we see data on blood samples and swabs from the crew, I suspect there will be people who have had symptoms and not reported them.’

The new coronavirus typically causes a fever and persistent cough in the first stages. It may develop into shortness of breath before becoming serious.

But evidence is emerging that infected people suffer an array of symptoms, including stomach problems, lack of taste, dizziness and headaches, which may go unnoticed.

Professor Young pointed towards studies which have shown a large amount of virus transmission occurs among people who don’t show symptoms at all.

It’s not clear how many people don’t carry symptoms because widespread screening has not been conducted. However there are some clues emerging.

For example, among passengers and crew on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, 46.5 per cent of positive cases were asymptomatic at the time of testing.

Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by asymptomatic individuals has been clearly documented, a review of literature in the British Medical Journal says.

Mathematical models suggest that 40-80 per cent of transmission events occur from people who are either haven’t shown symptoms yet, or don’t show symptoms at all.

One study from China, published on April 15, found around 44 per cent of COVID-19 cases may spread before symptoms appear, during the ‘pre-symptomatic’ period.

The scientists analysed 77 pairs of people in China to calculate at which point one person had infected the other.

Contagiousness starts 2.3 days before symptoms begin and peaks 0.7 days before symptoms start, according to the estimates published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Another study from US health officials published five days ago revealed half of people who tested positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms at the time.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Emergency Response team took swabs from residents in a nursing home in Washington State after the first case was reported. They did it twice, a week apart.

Among 76 residents, 48 (63 per cent) tested positive, half of which had no signs of the virus when they were tested, according to the findings in the New England Medical Journal (NEMJ),

It is notable that 17 of 24 swabs from presymptomatic persons showed detectable levels of the virus up to six days before the development of symptoms.

Commenting on the study, Professor Young said: ‘What they demonstrate is that people can spread the virus before they have symptoms themselves. The residents still shed the virus.’

Around four days later, 24 developed symptoms. In the real world, this might be too late to stop them spreading the virus if a person is most infectious before symptoms appear.

Asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been described as ‘the Achilles’ heel’ of the COVID-19 pandemic by academics at the University of California.

In a recent editorial in the NEMJ they described how measures to control the outbreak rely on testing people who already have symptoms.

But studies, such as that by the CDC in a nursing home, ‘strongly demonstrate that our current approaches are inadequate’ and testing should be expanded to look for asymptomatic cases.

Despite it being unlikely the first diagnosed sailor carried the virus for weeks, Professor Young admitted scientists don’t understand everything about the longevity of the virus.

There is some evidence people shed the virus for an abnormal amount of time. Previous research shows that viral shedding lasts 20 days on average, with the longest case reported at 37 days.

One medical paper published in March claimed to have discovered a new mutated sub-type of the coronavirus which has a prolonged ability to infect others.

Experts found an unusual case of a middle-aged man with COVID-19 disease who was infectious for 49 days – a record length of time never reported before.

‘What is disturbing, especially as a viral specialist, is we just don’t understand the dynamics of the virus and the immune response to it,’ Professor Young said.

Officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks, the most robust medical type to prevent disease spread, and other personal protective equipment.

After the Navy moved swiftly to dock the Kidd, sailors being removed at San Diego will be isolated with twice-daily medical screenings, US Surface Forces Pacific said in a statement.

Crew members who have tested negative will enter quarantine for a period of observation to see if they develop symptoms later on.

Also, a small contingent of sailors who tested negative will remain on the ship for essential services and deep cleaning.

The cleaning is expected to take two weeks and will be four days longer than the minimum requirement made by the CDC.

It may never be known how the virus spread on the ship – and the same is feared for USS Theodore Roosevelt, the first Navy vessel at sea to report a COVID-19 outbreak.

The nuclear-powered carrier first reported three sailors had the coronavirus on March 24 and docked in Guam on March 27.

The situation spiralled until 585 crew members had tested positive on April 12. One of them, Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr, died the next day.

In addition to the isolation and cleaning measures, the Navy Bureau of Medicine and the CDC will undertake an antibody study to learn more about the spread of the virus.

Sailors will voluntarily give blood samples to be analysed by scientists looking for antibodies, which reveal if someone has already fought the killer infection.

A similar study is underway on the Roosevelt, which has been at the center of a controversy due to the handling of the outbreak.

The captain, Brett Crozier, felt compelled to write to several other commanders pleading for more urgent Navy action to protect his crew of nearly 5,000.

Crozier was then relieved of command for what the Navy’s top civilian official at the time, Thomas Modly, called poor judgment.

Modly resigned several days later, and the Navy is now seeking higher-level approval to reverse his move and restore Crozier to command.