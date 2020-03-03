First drug shortage due to coronavirus hits the US

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced the first coronavirus-related drug shortage in the United States but declined to name the drug in question.

The regulator said a drugmaker had informed it of the shortage of one of its drugs because manufacturing of one of its main pharmaceutical ingredients was affected by the fast-moving virus outbreak.

The FDA said that there are alternatives that can be used by patients.

‘We are working with the manufacturer as well as other manufacturers to mitigate the shortage. We will do everything possible to mitigate the shortage,’ the regulator said in the statement.

While the FDA would not name the drug in question or the manufacturer, it did say that it had been recently added to the drug shortages list.

The FDA said this week that it identified about 20 drugs that either source all of their main ingredients from, or are finished in, China, and had contacted their manufacturers to gauge if they would face shortages due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The US relies on China for some or all raw ingredients for 370 drugs dubbed ‘essential’ by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among the drugs the US sources from Chin are 97 percent of all antibiotics, crucial medicines for treating bacterial infections.

Earlier on in the outbreak – which began in China in December 2019 – FDA regulators warned that disruption to the supply chain was all but inevitable.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee earlier this week that the US would nee to create a manufacturing capacity for masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) that doesn’t yet exist in the country.

He noted the agency’s concern over the supply chain but said that disruption to shipments of medical devices would be the more likely immediate issue, rather than drug shortages.

But now the shortages appear to have begun.

FDA regulators have contacted more than 180 pharmaceutical firms that manufacture key components or active ingredients for their drugs in China.

Their communications with these firms were in part reminders that drug companies are legally required to give the FDA advanced warning if they are expecting shortages or other supply issues.

Regulators additionally asked the companies to reassess their entire supply chains, suggesting these firms might be overly-reliant on China for components of their medications.

‘As I have previously communicated, the FDA has been closely monitoring the supply chain with the expectation that the COVID-19 outbreak would likely impact the medical product supply chain, including potential disruptions to supply or shortages of critical medical products in the US’ wrote FDA Commissioner Dr Stephen Hahn.

‘A manufacturer has alerted us to a shortage of a human drug that was recently added to the drug shortages list.

‘The manufacturer just notified us that this shortage is related to a site affected by coronavirus. The shortage is due to an issue with manufacturing of an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the drug…We are working with the manufacturer as well as other manufacturers to mitigate the shortage. We will do everything possible to mitigate the shortage.’

It comes as stocks plummet around the world and after years of expert warnings that American drug manufacturing leans too heavily on China.

President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up the US’s coronavirus response on Wednesday, and said that ‘every aspect of our society should be prepared.’

‘I don’t think it’s going to come to that…get ready just inc case. The words are just in case. We don’t think we’re going to be there,’ the President added.