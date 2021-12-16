Five Omicron symptoms to be aware of – they’re NOT the same as those of other strains.

As the Covid strain spreads around the world, a group of five key Omicron symptoms to be on the lookout for has emerged.

The mutant variant appears to present differently than the original strain in positive cases.

Around five symptoms appear to be recurring in infected people, indicating that they are the ones to watch for.

The symptoms have expanded beyond the trio of fever, cough, and loss of taste or smell listed on the NHS website, as they have with many of the variants.

Night sweats, which occur when you wake up with soaked sheets, pyjamas, and hair, are an unusual one to notice.

According to the Department of Health in South Africa, it’s starting to become a warning sign in the country.

Many people who test positive for Omicron report having night sweats.

Patients don’t appear to be suffering from sore throats, as Delta can cause, but rather scratchy throats, according to doctors.

New cases of the Omicron variant are causing mostly mild symptoms, with patients suffering from flu-like illnesses, according to South African doctors who have seen the majority of cases thus far.

One of the first people to suspect the Omicron Covid strain was Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association.

Patients at her clinic had symptoms that were distinct from the original strain as well as the Delta variant, which has recently become the most prevalent in the world.

In November, when patients began to exhibit symptoms “very much related to normal viral infection,” Dr. Coetzee told health officials she was seeing a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta.”

She said the most common symptoms as the variant spread were fatigue, mild muscle aches, a dry cough, and a scratchy throat.

Patients with Omicron don’t appear to be losing their sense of taste or smell, which was a common symptom of previous Covid infections.

“The UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current rate of, the current number of daily infections are around 200,000,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs yesterday.

“While Omicron accounts for over 20% of cases in England, it has already risen to over 44% in London, and we expect it to overtake Covid 19 as the dominant variant in the capital within the next 48 hours.”

Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday morning that the first UK death from the Omicron variant had occurred.

Ten patients were identified by the UKHSA

