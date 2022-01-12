Five unusual Covid symptoms you may not be aware of – and when you should seek emergency treatment

Five unusual Covid symptoms to be aware of – and when to seek emergency medical attention

As the omicron variant spreads across the United States, experts are warning about unusual Covid symptoms and when to seek emergency treatment.

While fever, cough, and shortness of breath are common symptoms of a coronavirus infection, the virus is also being blamed for other strange symptoms.

A scratchy throat, followed by headache and fatigue, is one of the first signs of the omicron variant, according to doctors.

Even if a person infected with Covid doesn’t show any of the symptoms listed below, it’s important to be aware that they could be signs of an infection.

While there have been cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal virus symptoms.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more breakthrough cases.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be stopped.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against these complications.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Side effects from the vaccine are also extremely rare, according to studies.

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is the source for this information.

Covid toes have been one of the most unusual side effects reported since the coronavirus pandemic began.

They swell, burn, and itch in a reddish-purple hue.

The condition can also affect your hands, and it can last for weeks or months, according to doctors.

Outside of Covid infections, the symptom is an inflammatory skin condition that occurs after someone is exposed to extremely cold temperatures.

“The good news is,” dermatologist Esther Freeman told AARP, “they do go away.”

The majority of people with Covid toes develop them well after infection or without other symptoms, according to the director of Massachusetts General Hospital Global Health Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School.

“We don’t believe this will result in long-term consequences,” Freeman said.

Covid patients have also experienced rashes, including itchy hives that appear suddenly.

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite have been reported in a variety of patients of various ages.

“There’s no doubt that GI symptoms can be a manifestation of Covid-19 at this point,” said William Chey, MD, professor of gastroenterology and nutrition sciences at the University of Michigan, to AARP.

The symptoms can appear without the more well-known signs of a coronavirus infection, such as fever and cough, according to the doctor.

