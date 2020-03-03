Florida refuses to confirm whether any suspected coronavirus cases have been tested in the state

Officials in Florida have raised concerns about transparency after refusing to confirm whether any suspected cases of coronavirus have been tested for the disease in the state.

‘There is still no known cases of coronavirus in the state of Florida,’ Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee on Thursday morning.

‘Obviously, if there is — and hopefully we don’t have — any identified cases, it is something we would notify the public about,” DeSantis added.

However, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declined to say whether anyone in the state had been suspected of infection with coronavirus but tested negative for the disease.

Rikvees and DeSantis cited state laws and privacy concerns for withholding any statistical information.

State Democrats, who hold a minority in both houses of Florida’s legislature, blasted the Republican governor for failing to provide more information.

‘To be clear, we are all confident in Florida’s public health infrastructure and professionals in preparing and protecting us from coronavirus,’ said Democratic state Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez in a statement.

‘What we need is better management of public information,’ he added.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who represents the Orlando area, also called for more transparency.

‘I was disappointed that at today’s briefing, state officials failed to be forthcoming with the public about suspected cases in Florida,” she said in a statement to WJXT-TV.

‘As a top tourist destination and home to many vulnerable seniors, Florida is uniquely at risk from the threat of this illness,’ she said.

On Wednesday night, California confirmed the first U.S. case of the virus with no clear source, indicating that community spread has begun and may be uncontrollable.

As the virus marches on and CDC officials warn that a widespread outbreak in the U.S. is all but inevitable, state and local officials across the country have been making preparations.

Health officials stressed that schools, businesses and individuals need to get ready.

Officials say that washing your hands is one of the easiest ways to protect yourself and others from illnesses such as coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The virus has a very low fatality rate, but appears to spread easily compared to more fatal outbreaks of the past, putting the elderly especially at risk.

President Donald Trump has also come under fire for the federal government’s response to the crisis, after he voiced his unhappiness at how concerns over the virus’ spread has hit the stock market hard.

Given how acute the concerns are, Trump has sought to defend his administration’s record, including the early decision to halt all flights to the U.S. from China.

Trump has put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.