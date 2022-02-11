Flu infections have dropped by 99.4% as a result of Covid’s efforts to eradicate the disease.

Their circulation was drastically reduced by work from home guidance, face masks, and social distancing.

In Covid’s first year, only 151 people were admitted to the hospital with flu, compared to 24,697 the year before.

As children stayed out of school, measles cases decreased by 95% in the year following April 2020.

Virus meningitis cases in hospitals decreased by 72% from 2,906 to 820, while scarlet fever cases decreased by 85%.

Mumps cases decreased by 84 percent, and whooping cough cases decreased by 83 percent, according to NHS Digital data for England.

Prof. Robert Dingwall, a public health expert at Nottingham Trent University, said that closing nurseries, playgroups, and schools helped to stop the spread of the virus.

However, given the disruption of vaccination programs to protect children during the pandemic, he warned of a “serious rebound.”

He warned of measles outbreaks, noting that only 86 percent of five-year-olds had received the required two doses, a ten-year low.

The MMR vaccine, which also protects against mumps and rubella, must have protected 95 percent of the population.

“In the last two years, limits on social contact have greatly reduced our exposure to common diseases,” said Dr. Jyotsna Vohra of the Royal Society for Public Health.

“Now that Plan B restrictions have been lifted and social contact has increased, there is an unavoidable risk that these illnesses will spread and reach pre-pandemic levels.”