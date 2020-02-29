Flu vaccination is strongly recommended – also for heart diseases and because of coronavirus

Munich (ots) – A flu vaccination against heart attack and coronavirus? It sounds absurd at first. In fact, there are good reasons to get flu not only because of an impending influenza infection, but also in connection with heart disease and the new coronavirus.

130 deaths, more than 79,000 influenza cases confirmed by laboratory tests, of which almost 13,300 were linked to hospitalization – this is the current interim balance of the flu season 2019/2020 in Germany (as of calendar week 7/2020, 8.2. To 14.2. 2020). In the seventh calendar week alone, more than 19,000 people have been diagnosed with flu, although the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher because many influenza patients do not see a doctor or do not send laboratory samples. The numbers show that flu vaccination makes sense.

Why flu infections increase the risk of heart attack

In addition, there are also experts who recommend a flu shot for completely different reasons, which at first glance have nothing to do with classic influenza. Prof. Thomas Weinke, medical director of the Ernst von Bergmann Clinic in Potsdam, recently gave a lecture in Austria, at which he presented figures on the prevention of heart diseases: According to his statements, statins can reduce the risk of heart attack by 19 to 30 percent, quitting smoking by 32 to 43 percent and flu vaccination by 15 to 45 percent. In other words, those who get flu shots not only protect the lungs, but also the heart – just as effectively as someone who quits smoking.

Prof. Weinke also explains why this is so: “The risk of infarction has been shown to increase if, for example, an atherosclerosis, that is to say constricted and hardened blood vessels, is accompanied by an influenza infection, because this can trigger inflammatory processes, lead to a rapid heart rate or lead to a lack of oxygen in tissues – all factors that increase the risk of heart attack. ” For Prof. Weinke, a flu shot is therefore “a preventive measure against cardiovascular events, which also includes a heart attack.”

And there are other diseases that can get worse from an influenza infection. In his lecture, Prof. Weinke also presented data from animal experiments in which mice were infected with influenza viruses and / or pneumococci. All test animals survived in the influenza group, and 90 percent in the pneumococcal group. However, in the group that first contracted influenza and then pneumococci, all experimental animals died. “These are only data from animal experiments,” emphasizes Weinke, “but they show impressively what can happen if a bacterial infection follows a viral infection – in this case, people often develop life-threatening pneumonia.”

If it were up to Professor Weinke, whose clinic, by the way, holds a top position among the “best clinics in Germany” in a Handelsblatt ranking, then not only certain risk groups would be vaccinated against influenza: “I am in favor of everyone being vaccinated – especially people who have a lot of contact with others, for example daycare staff, teachers or staff in facilities with public traffic. During his lectures and talks, Weinke repeatedly quotes the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler: “No other vaccination can save as many lives in Germany as with the flu vaccination.”

Similar symptoms in influenza and corona viruses

Incidentally, there are also a number of experts who advise flu vaccination in connection with the novel corona virus. For example, Jeremy Farrar, head of the British Wellcome Trust, a foundation that promotes medical research, tweeted: “One thing that would help is getting a flu shot.” The background to this recommendation is that the symptoms of a coronavirus infection are very similar to those of a classic flu infection: sudden fever, fatigue, dry cough, shortness of breath. As a result, according to tropical medicine, there is a risk that patients with “ordinary” influenza may be mistakenly taken to an isolated hospital because they are mistaken for coronavirus patients. In Germany there were already a number of suspected coronavirus cases, which in the end turned out to be influenza viruses.

In China – a country with around 1.4 billion inhabitants – around 78,000 people have been proven to be infected with the novel corona virus (as of February 26, 2020, 09:15 GMT). Thomas Weinke argues for a flu shot, but at the same time warns against scaremongering when it comes to coronavirus: “You have to watch the whole thing closely, but you shouldn’t contribute to uncertainty either. We receive a lot of worried requests, some of which I think are exaggerated” said the expert in an interview with the Potsdamer Nachrichten in late January. “It is important to put this disease in relation to others. Every year, more than 10,000 people die from influenza viruses in Germany. The risk of developing the flu or infectious diarrhea here is much greater than that of the coronavirus.”

In the meantime (status: 26.02.2020, 09:15 GMT), 18 people in Germany have been infected with the novel corona virus; There were no deaths. A daily updated overview of the number of cases worldwide offers Johns Hopkins University (bit.ly/2PpXuDU).

