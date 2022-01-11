Following an email leak, Scotland Yard is considering a boozy Downing Street lockdown party, according to Boris Johnson.

Following the leak of an email invitation, the Metropolitan Police Service will investigate reports of a boozy lockdown garden party at Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are said to have attended a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind Number 10 in May 2020.

The PM’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds appears to have sent an email invitation to over 100 No10 employees, including advisors, speechwriters, and door staff.

“After what has been an incredibly busy period, it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening,” the email said, as reported by ITV News.

“Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol!”

The Metropolitan Police Service has informed the Cabinet Office that a possible breach of lockdown rules has occurred.

