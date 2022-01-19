Following the pandemic, a record number of teenagers have chosen to become nurses.

The Covid crisis has inspired an unprecedented number of teenagers to pursue a career as a nurse.

Since 2019, university admissions figures show that 18-year-old applications in England have increased by 38% to 7,105.

In total, a record 28,815 students of all ages applied to university with nursing as their top choice.

The University and Colleges Admissions Service and Health Education England found that seven out of ten people were inspired by nurses’ professionalism during the pandemic.

One in ten people said it was the most important factor in their decision.

However, there is still a significant gender divide, with women being nine times more likely than men to apply for a nursing degree.

“The last couple of years, difficult as they have been, have shone a spotlight on the value of our nursing profession and the rewarding careers on offer in every corner of the NHS,” said Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said the NHS was on track to hire 50,000 more nurses by 2024.

“The remarkable achievements of staff during the pandemic have inspired a new generation to become the future of our health and care services,” he said.

The Royal College of Nursing’s director for England, Patricia Marquis, welcomed the increase but cautioned, “There are already significant staff shortages.”

Many of these students will not be eligible to graduate until 2024.”