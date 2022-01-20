Food that hasn’t been collected in two years is rotting in Glasgow bins.

Food that hasn’t been collected in Glasgow bins for two years is rotting.

At an area partnership meeting, a council official was confronted with complaints about collections, including concerns that some grey food waste bins were no longer being emptied.

The problem was reported to the Springburn and Robroyston Area Partnership by John Thorburn, chair of the NG Homes board.

According to a council official, contamination of the grey bins has forced their permanent removal in some areas.

“A particular problem around here is actually the grey bins,” Mr Thorburn said yesterday.

You haven’t collected them for two years, so they haven’t been completed.

“Unfortunately, food has been left in some of the bins for the past two years.”



If not, the bins should be uplifted and ordinary green bins installed rather than filling up back courts with bins that aren’t being used.

It is a waste of time.”

“We’ve had issues with these bins in terms of contamination over the past while,” council officer Martin Lundie said, explaining the problem with some food waste bins.

It makes it impossible for the employees to lift them on a regular basis.

We’ve removed them from properties where this has become an issue.”

Mr Thorburn stated, “I have been asking for the past six months.”

‘Oh yeah, we’ll come around and lift them,’ was the response, but no one has followed through.

They’re still there.”

“Sorry to hear that is your experience,” Mr Lundie said, assuring him that a supervisor would look into the matter.

“I’m not having a go at the staff – it’s the end result,” he said, praising the employees as “very good.”

Council workers had “ignored” a grey bin at Springburn Parish Church, and green bins had not been emptied, according to the meeting.

After the holiday season, the council received complaints about overflowing bins throughout the city.

Staff absences had hampered collections, according to the municipality, which apologized for the delays.

