Food trends 2022: From potato milk to hibiscus flowers to show-stopping cakes, here’s what we’ll be eating next year.

From potato milk and hibiscus flowers to show-stopping cakes, here are the food trends for 2022.

The coming year promises to be full of innovation, environmental awareness, fresh fish delivered to our doorsteps, and new dairy-free options.

Is that 2022? Are we there yet? Whether you had the perfect Christmas or a meal deal at the motorway rest stop, many of us are looking forward to moving past 2021 and into a more fulfilling future.

Given that we don’t even know if we’ll be allowed in the pub in a year, it’s difficult to predict what we’ll be eating and drinking, but certain shifts in our habits, as observed by large retailers and industry experts, can help us understand why the avocado is so over (not quite, but have you heard of climatarianism?) and why so many of us check our phones before deciding what to eat.

Tune into TikTok, a viral video network, to find out what the kids will be eating in 2022.

Supermarkets report a direct link between hit videos and sales increases on everything from feta pasta to pesto eggs and pasta chips.

The pesto video was viewed by 12 million people, which explains why Waitrose sold 108 percent more pesto in a single week.

Sales of air fryers increased by 400% at John Lewis in October, when crunchy fried pasta appeared on TikTok.

When cooking shows and cookbooks influence shoppers, we’ve seen the Delia or Nigella effect before, but with TikTok, word spreads much faster and further than terrestrial television ever could.

In Waitrose’s latest food and drink report, executive director James Bailey says, “Three-quarters of all 18- to 24-year-olds we surveyed said they’ve been looking at TikTok or Instagram for food inspiration over the past year.”

“It has created a wonderful sense of intimacy in the food world.”

For example, a food trend could take off in South Korea, and within a day, half a million people in the United Kingdom are asking our Waitrose in-store partners, “What is this ingredient?”

“Culture has always influenced what we eat, and it appears that the pandemic has amplified that even more,” says Laura Harricks, chief customer officer at Ocado.

The influence of TV shows, TikTok, music, and sporting events on our purchasing habits has never been more apparent.”

Our devotion to.

