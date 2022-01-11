For £99k, a dilapidated Glasgow house filled with trash is up for auction.

For £99k, a dilapidated Glasgow house filled with garbage is up for auction.

With a collapsed ceiling, mold, and piles of garbage, the two-bedroom property in Drumchapel is in desperate need of renovation.

At auction, it’s expected to fetch £99,000 pounds.

When a house in Glasgow goes under the hammer, it is expected to fetch £99,000 despite being completely demolished.

Images show the extent of the damage inside the two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Drumchapel.

The ceilings in several rooms have collapsed, as well as being filled with trash and old clothing covering every surface.

Mold can also be found on the majority of the walls in the house.

Meanwhile, pictures of the property’s exterior show a wild, overgrown garden in the front and back.

The house is described as a “wonderful development opportunity with excellent potential” that “should not be missed” and is going under the hammer for a cash buy only with National Property Auctions.

“Recent sales of similarly sized properties in good condition in the neighborhood have reached superb prices,” the article continues.

The house needs to be completely renovated and is priced to sell, so it’s a cash-only deal.

“The house is in need of a complete renovation and is currently uninhabitable, non-mortgageable, and therefore a cash buy only, sold as seen, and unsafe for viewings due to its current state.”

Reception hall, lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms make up the majority of the accommodation.

The bright and spacious lounge is reached via an entrance hall.

The lounge opens into the kitchen, which has a door leading outside and overlooks the back garden.

The bathroom and two well-proportioned bedrooms are located upstairs.

There’s a loft that hasn’t been finished.

“Because the house is set back far enough from the road, space for off-street parking could be created if the necessary approvals are granted.”

The house has a garden to the front, side, and back, all of which have great development potential.

Some nearby homes have extended to the back and developed the loft to provide additional living space, which would be very useful here.

This is a fantastic development opportunity with a lot of upside that should not be passed up.”

The online auction will be open until 1.20 p.m. on Thursday, January 27.

Visit the website for more information.