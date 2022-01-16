For just £1 a head, Nando’s fans can enjoy their favorite chicken dishes at home.

For just £1 per person, Nando’s fans can prepare their favorite chicken dishes at home.

Musclefood has partnered with a chicken expert, and the bulk-buy bundles won’t break the bank or jeopardize your New Year’s resolutions.

In the aftermath of the holiday season, Nando’s fans can save money and eat a little healthier, but resolutions don’t have to be expensive.

Musclefood has partnered with Nando's, a chicken specialist, to help you customers recreate dishes at home that won't break the bank or any New Year's resolutions.

You don’t need to go to a Nando’s for a weekend treat because Musclefood bundles come with everything you need to make a meal for just £1 per person.

From £46, you can get the Big Nights In bundle, which includes:

The hamper contains more than 7kg of chicken, as well as tasty side dishes, for just £1.06 per meal.

Based on the cost of a butterfly chicken meal with two regular sides at a restaurant, that’s a total savings of more than £10 per meal.

With the Nando’s Selection Hamper for four people, fans can save calories and money.

This hamper contains 33 meals, which is enough to feed a family of four for a week.

If the order is for fewer than four people, the meals can be frozen after they are delivered.

Nando’s Lemon and Herb Chicken bundle (£29) is another option.

Try the Nando’s Medium Spice Chicken Bundle (£29) for those who prefer a little more heat.

Musclefood is a high-protein food and snack retailer based in Nottingham that also sells lean meats and sports supplements online.

All Musclefood meats are responsibly sourced and contain no added water, salt, or other additives, ensuring the highest level of natural protein and nutritional value in a tasty and convenient format.

