For leftover Brussels sprouts, here’s a five-minute recipe.

For leftover Brussels sprouts, here’s a quick 5-minute recipe.

In this quick and easy five-minute curry recipe, leftover Brussels sprouts get a delicious spicy twist.

Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables and I believe they get a bad rap.

They can easily be transformed from a side dish to the star of the show if cooked correctly.

When chargrilled, these emerald green beauties are sublime.

This, I’ve discovered, enhances the flavor of brassicas, which are best eaten slightly undercooked and with a bite.

You are not wasting food when you make a new dish from leftovers.

It also means that you can make a curry in less than five minutes in this case.

If you don’t have any leftover Brussels sprouts and are making this recipe from scratch with uncooked Brussels sprouts, add 15 minutes to the cooking time.

Brussels sprouts can be used in a variety of ways.

To make a festive coleslaw with a twist, shred them and toss them into a slaw.

You can also chop the vegetables and use them in quiches or pies.

Enna Lakhani, a cookbook author and director at Bobby’s Restaurant in Leicester, created this recipe.

The Brussels sprouts in Enna’s recipe are raw.

As a result, I changed this recipe to reflect the delectable leftover status.

Enna’s recipe comes from her cookbook Cook With Love, which can be purchased at Bobby’s Restaurant Leicester and on the restaurant’s website.

2 people

What’s in it

Brussels sprouts (400 grams)

1 tbsp. oil

12 tsp cumin

mustard seeds, 12 tblsp.

2 tablespoons curry powder

a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander-cumin powder

12 teaspoon freshly ground green chili (I used two halved bullet chillies)

1/8 teaspoon garam masala (garam masala)

2 tablespoons coriander, chopped

Season to taste with salt (leave out if the sprouts were already seasoned when they were first cooked).

the procedure

