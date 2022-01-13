For Mardi Gras, Southern Comfort has a new bottle.

Southern Comfort introduces a new Mardi Gras bottle.

Jade Pearl, an East London artist, created the bottle.

To commemorate Mardi Gras, Southern Comfort has released a new limited-edition bottle.

The bottle was created by East London artist Jade Pearl in collaboration with BMIKE, a New Orleans-based artist. Mardi Gras, also known as “the first party of the year,” is held in New Orleans, which is also the birthplace of Southern Comfort.

Artist Jade Pearl, in keeping with her signature style, combines the warm spirit of Southern Comfort’s hometown with her British roots.

“The vibrant and optimistic atmosphere of Mardi Gras is encapsulated,” she said of the bottle design.

A QR code on the bottle leads to Southern Comfort cocktail recipes and exclusive chances to win prizes.

The limited edition bottle is now available in stores across the country.