For meat lovers, Peperami introduces a sophisticated snack with a surprising gourmet ingredient.

For meat lovers, Peperami introduces a sophisticated snack with a surprise gourmet ingredient.

The flavor of these moreish Chorizo Sticks is boosted by fragrant spices and punchy paprika.

Peperami’s meat-loving souls have something for loud and proud meat-eaters at a time when the world seems to be obsessed with Veganuary.

The addition of Chorizo Sticks to Peperami’s meaty snack range has resulted in a new tasty snack.

It’s been dubbed the “ultimate flavor experience” for those looking for a more sophisticated snack option to stave off hunger.

Peperami is broadening its appeal by creating a meat snack with chorizo, an ingredient typically found in adult recipes.

These meaty, flavor-packed morsels are ideal for a snack, mid-morning treat, or even as a lunch appetizer.

Those watching their calories will be relieved to learn that each portion contains less than 100 calories, allowing them to stick to their diets and healthy eating plans.

They’re made entirely of pork and provide a healthy dose of protein and energy at any time of day.

Chorizo Single Sticks are also a tasty option for snacking on the go. Simply tuck a compact chorizo stick into your bag and enjoy wherever you are.

Peperami is a market leader in the rapidly growing snack market.

Consumers seeking high protein, healthier snacks appreciate their selection of meaty snacks.

Peperami has introduced a number of new products, including Peperami Chicken Bites and Peperami Snack Boxes, in addition to the popular Peperami Original meat stick.

Everyone will find something to their liking.

The meat-free Vegerami, which come in Pep’d Up and Smokin’ flavors, are another product from the snack giant.

The Chorizo 5 Pack (RRP £2.30) is now available at Tesco and will be available at other retailers later.

At a later date, the Chorizo Single Sticks will be released.

