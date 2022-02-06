For paramedics like me, the pressure of Covid is finally easing, and normalcy is returning.

For paramedics like me, the pressure of Covid is finally easing, and life is returning to normal.

Welcome to the pandemic’s next chapter.

Now that we’re back in Plan A, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told us that we must “learn to live” with Covid-19 “in the same way we have to live with flu,” and that “pharmaceutical defenses” such as vaccines, testing, and treatments will be our protection.

It demonstrates how far the strategy has moved away from social restrictions and how far it has progressed in the last two years.

Even with the ups and downs we’ve experienced and may face in the future, this is an undeniably positive time.

Working a series of day and night shifts on an emergency ambulance for the past fortnight, I’ve noticed a collective sigh of relief among coworkers that the current Covid threat appears to be receding.

Staffing levels have improved across the NHS, Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased, and a sense of normalcy has returned.

Call rates have stabilized in the ambulance service where I work, and hospital handover delays have decreased, resulting in shorter wait times for our arrival for patients.

“Is it busy out there?” patients ask, and we respond, “always,” which is correct, but there has been a slight reduction in pressure.

One of the themes of the pandemic for those working in patient-facing roles in the NHS has been how official messaging has sometimes lagged behind what we’re seeing on a daily basis.

This hit me hardest in December 2020, when the second big wave of Covid-19 cases seemed unavoidable, even before it was formally addressed.

The sense of déjà vu was palpable a year later, as Omicron cases grew in number.

On a hectic night shift, I remember being in a flat with two Covid patients and feeling a physical dread of what the coming winter would bring.

Thankfully, many of the initial concerns about Omicron were unfounded, as rapid community transmission did not result in high levels of severe illness.

Despite this, the effects on various parts of the NHS have been significant.

Some services have been disrupted, some staff has been redeployed, and in the effort to increase vaccination rates, some services have been shut down.

