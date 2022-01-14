For the first time in three weeks, daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fall below 100,000.

Today, the number of infections has dropped to 99,652, indicating that the country has passed the Omicron peak.

The last time the number fell below 100,000 was on Christmas Day, but this was likely due to people not getting tested because they were celebrating the holiday.

However, on December 19, there were 81,761 new cases in 24 hours, before the number gradually increased over the next two weeks.

Infections have plummeted from record highs of over 200,000 per day over the last seven days, which is a positive sign.

In the last 24 hours, there have been fewer deaths than yesterday.

Another 270 tragic deaths were reported this afternoon, bringing the total to 335 for the day.

It comes after Sage documents were released today, revealing new data showing Omicron is 65 percent less likely than Delta to cause death.

In addition, patients with the variant have shorter hospital stays and are less likely to require oxygen or intensive care.

An expert praised the UK yesterday for being “on the other side” of the Omicron peak.

“From Zoe data, the Omicron peak has gone, a few days ago,” Professor Tim Spector said.

“We are seeing a decrease in virtually all areas across the country, with the exception of the North East, which is starting to slow down.

“The Omicron wave has peaked and is fading, so we’ve made it to the other side, which is great – but we don’t know what the future holds.”

“The number of hospitalizations, deaths, and overall severity is improving.”

Omicron is milder than other strains in the vaccinated, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

In the United Kingdom, Omicron is now the most common strain, and most people who test positive for it have cold-like symptoms.

Anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow must now log their results and isolate, and they do not need to have a PCR if they do not have symptoms.

Regardless of the LTF result, they must have a PCR follow-up if they have symptoms.

