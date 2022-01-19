For the first time since December, Covid-19 infection levels are declining across the majority of the United Kingdom.

According to ONS data, at least 700,000 fewer people had Omicron last week than in the previous seven days, leading scientists and frontline medics to believe the worst is over.

In the week leading up to January 15, one in every 20 people in private households in England was infected with coronavirus, equating to around three million people across the country, down from 3.7 million the week before.

In Scotland, one in every 20 people, or 236,000 people, was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, down from 297,400 the week before.

The latest estimate for Northern Ireland is one in 20, but the number of people testing positive has increased slightly from 99,200 to 104,300, with the ONS describing the trend as “uncertain.”

Meanwhile, in Wales, the estimate is one in every 25 people, or 112,100 people, down from 169,100 in the previous year.

While there are some places where cases are likely to continue rising, such as primary schools, Boris Johnson, who today announced the reversal of Plan B restrictions, said the data showed that “our scientists believe the Omicron wave has likely peaked nationally.”

Professor Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, who is a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said the ONS data indicated that infections were genuinely declining.

“There is one caveat, and that is obviously younger age groups… we are still seeing an increase in infection rates in primary school children,” he explained.

“Perhaps this is unsurprising because, obviously, they are a more vulnerable population than older age groups… we must remember, however, that secondary school students are at least partially vaccinated.”

“There’s still a little bit of uncertainty in my mind about what’s going to happen over the next couple of weeks – whether we’re going to see a surge in infections in primary schools over the next couple of weeks that then turns around and follows what we’re seeing in older age groups… I think we need another week or two to see exactly what’s going to happen,” she says.

Professor Tildesley predicted that the rate of infection among younger age groups would slow “probably within a week or two.”

Covid-19 infection levels fall across most of UK for first time since December