For the next series of the hit BBC show The Apprentice, the BBC is looking for Scottish contestants.

If you’re Scottish and want to be a part of The Apprentice, now is your chance. Applications for Series 17 are now open, and it’s been six years since a Scot has appeared on the show, so we’re desperate for you.

The Apprentice, the BBC’s popular reality show, is currently in its 16th season.

Two contestants have already departed, with a third set expected to depart this week – or more if the losing team has a particularly bad week.

If you watch the show every Thursday night, you may have noticed that none of the contestants are from Scotland, with the majority hailing from the United Kingdom.

Scots are calling for this to change after noticing it.

Many people have taken to social media to demand more geographic diversity.

“Yet AGAIN there is no one from Scotland in the competition,” one Twitter user wrote. “There has been about 1% of Apprentices from Scotland since the program began, Scotland is over 8% of the UK population, care to explain why mate? No Scottish auditions yet again?? Cheers Lord.”

“Lord Sugar has joked that there will be no Scots on The Apprentice for the sixth series,” another added.

Scots contestants are typically absent from major television shows, and the Great British Bake Off has been chastised for doing so this year.

So, if you want to break the trend of no Scottish contestants for the past six years, now is your chance to apply for an investment of up to £250,000 and an investment with Lord Sugar.

You’ll have to answer a lot of questions as well as watch a video.

The following are some of the questions on the Series 17 application:

Prior to confirming their spot on the show, all applicants must be fully vaccinated.

This is due to the possibility of international travel at any point during the filming process.

Producers will contact you to discuss your medical exemption at the appropriate stage if you are medically exempt.

“You acknowledge that you may be required by the Company to undergo a medical andor psychological assessment, conducted by a qualified practitioner, as part of the selection process for the Programme,” the application process says.

In order to apply, you must be at least 18 years old.

