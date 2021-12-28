For the second day in a row, appointments for Covid PCR tests and online lateral flow testing kits have filled up.

For about two hours yesterday, no PCR test appointments were available in England.

There are no more lateral flow tests available to order online in England, and PCR testing appointments have been rescheduled for the next day.

On the Government website, people in England cannot book a PCR test at a testing center because no appointments are available in any of the country’s regions.

The Government website also doesn’t have any lateral flow tests available because the day’s delivery slots are full.

After temporary shortages at midday on Monday, the tests are running out for the second day in a row.

Home tests are still available for the general public and essential workers, and lateral flows may be available for collection at pharmacies, according to the government website.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales all had walk-in PCR tests available.

The UK Health Security Agency blamed the PCR shortages on “high demand” yesterday, but added that new appointments were added every afternoon to accommodate the high number of people who needed tests.

The organization also stated that there has been “unprecedented demand” for lateral flow tests, which may result in “temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests.”

It also stated that the Christmas holidays had hampered its ability to conduct the tests.

“There may be temporary pauses in ordering or receiving tests during periods of exceptional demand to ensure we manage distribution across the system and support changing requirements for LFD and PCR tests, and delivery capacity was reduced over Christmas and the bank holiday,” a spokesperson for the UKHSA said.

They advised people to keep refreshing the booking page every few hours and to avoid stockpiling tests, advising them to “please ensure they are using any tests they already have at home before ordering or collecting more.”

This article is currently being updated.