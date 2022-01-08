For the second day in a row, the number of Covid cases in the UK has decreased, with 179,756 new infections being reported.

Covid cases in the UK are falling for the second day in a row, with 179,756 new infections reported.

While the numbers are still high, the decrease is encouraging, especially after the week’s high of over 200,000.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the risk of hospitalization for the vaccinated being 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against the variant and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The number of positive cases today is 5% lower than it was last Thursday, marking the first drop in a month.

In the last 24 hours, another 231 people have died as a result of the virus.

“Omicron appears to be more successful at infecting those who have had previous vaccines, but thankfully not necessarily leading to hospitalisation,” said Dr Claire Steves, a reader at King’s College London working with the ZOE Covid Study App.

“If you’ve only had two doses of vaccine and are eligible for a third, please schedule it right away.”

After the Omicron outbreak erupted in the capital just before Christmas, new data from London revealed a drop in hospitalizations.

On January 4, there were 367 patients admitted to the hospital, down from 401 the day before.

There were 456 people arriving at London hospitals for treatment this time last week, raising hopes that the tide is turning.

The number of people in hospital in the capital has also decreased slightly, with 4,053 people in hospital today compared to 4,074 yesterday.

“We can see that cases have really been coming down in the last week, despite New Year’s celebrations, and now hospitalization rates appear to be stabilizing, at least for now,” Dr Steves added.

“London appears to be mirroring the South African data, rising and falling sharply.”

However, as Omicron spreads across the UK, the overall picture in hospitals is becoming more strained, with 17,988 people admitted to hospitals with Covid as of January 5.

This is the highest number since February, up 50% from the previous week.

It comes as the Prime Minister today lashed out at “mumbo jumbo” anti-vaxxers spewing “nonsense” online, warning that the NHS is under “huge” strain.

Boris Johnson insisted that ministers were doing everything possible to ensure that those most likely to become ill were vaccinated, and he urged everyone to get vaccinated right away.

