For the second day in a row, the number of Covid cases in the United Kingdom has surpassed 90,000, prompting the declaration of a “major incident” over the omicron chaos.

For the second day in a row, the UK has recorded over 90,000 coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, another 90,418 Britons have tested positive, bringing the total number of infections to 93,045.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 11,279,428 cases have been reported in the UK.

According to the most recent statistics, the killer bug has claimed another 125 lives.

It comes as the number of daily Omicron cases has increased by more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours.

Only 3,201 cases were reported yesterday, compared to a whopping 10,059 today.

The total number of cases of the new COVID variant has now reached 24,968.

Seven people have died as a result of the variant, according to the UK Health Security Agency, and the number of people hospitalized with the variant has increased to 85 from 65.

A total of 88,376 new infections were reported, with 1,691 new Omicron cases accounting for 16% of the total.

To prevent infections and save Christmas, Brits have been urged to get their booster shots, either through the NHS portal or at walk-in clinics.

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign in order to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons turned out yesterday to get their third jab, demonstrating that they are paying attention to advice.

740,775 people in England received their booster, 59,782 in Scotland, and 17,068 in Wales.

Overall, 817,625 third doses were administered in the UK, up from 409,760 on Friday, December 10.

It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” today amid widespread concern about the rise in Covid cases.

The Mayor of London has expressed his “extreme concern” about an increase in Omicron cases in the capital over the last 24 hours.

Mr Khan has warned that the city may run out of police officers, firefighters, and NHS workers as a result of the rapidly increasing number of cases isolating thousands of front-line workers.

“We’re incredibly concerned by the huge surge of the Omicron variant in the last 24 hours,” he told Infosurhoy.

“Hospital admissions and staff absences are on the rise at an alarming rate.”

Mr Khan confirmed that he was “declaring a major incident once again due to the threat of Covid-19 to our city.”

Last Christmas, the NHS faced a similar crisis, with London hospitals considering sending patients to Yorkshire as a…

